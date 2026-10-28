Flavio Bolsonaro allowed into US amid legal allegations, election loss
Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, just got the green light to enter the US with his family.
This comes right after Flavio Bolsonaro lost Brazil's presidential race to incumbent Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The move is making headlines since Flavio is currently facing some serious legal trouble back home, including allegations of corruption and money laundering.
Flavio Bolsonaro ordered to surrender passports
Flavio has been ordered by Brazil's Supreme Court to hand over his passports due to ongoing investigations tied to a betting company and illegal payments.
His brother Eduardo, who lives in Texas, had suggested leaving Brazil if things went south politically.
Flavio says he will defend himself from this aberration. It is a clear attempt to intimidate him. But he will not be silenced, while his supporters argue it is all politically motivated, adding another twist to the ongoing Bolsonaro family saga.