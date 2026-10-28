Flavio Bolsonaro allowed into US amid legal allegations, election loss

Flavio has been ordered by Brazil's Supreme Court to hand over his passports due to ongoing investigations tied to a betting company and illegal payments.

His brother Eduardo, who lives in Texas, had suggested leaving Brazil if things went south politically.

Flavio says he will defend himself from this aberration. It is a clear attempt to intimidate him. But he will not be silenced, while his supporters argue it is all politically motivated, adding another twist to the ongoing Bolsonaro family saga.