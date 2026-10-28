Flavio Bolsonaro flees Brazil following presidential election defeat 

Flavio lost the presidential election with 48.25% of votes against Lula's 51.75%.

After his defeat, he was ordered by Brazil's Supreme Court to surrender his passports within 24 hours and barred from leaving the country.

He missed the deadline for surrendering both his regular and diplomatic passports on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro is under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering, and he is also set to lose parliamentary immunity with the election loss.