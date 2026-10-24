Flavio Bolsonaro leads President Lula by 2 points in Brazil
World
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL) has pulled two points ahead of current President Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential race, according to the latest BBC News Brasil Polling Aggregator.
These numbers come just before the runoff vote on October 25.
BBC aggregator weights recent larger polls
The BBC's polling aggregator brings together data from polling firms like Datafolha and Quaest, using a model that gives more weight to recent and larger surveys.
This helps show overall trends without getting thrown off by short-term shifts.
Final pre-election results will be added right up until voting closes for the clearest picture possible, though it's not meant to predict the actual winner.