'Doomsday planes' spotted over US after CIA chief's Moscow visit

Another aircraft, AE7D28, was tracked over the central US near Kansas and Oklahoma at 30,000 feet and 758km/h.

The third plane, AEABAB, was seen further east above Missouri and Arkansas at an altitude of around 35,000 feet and a speed of 871km/h.

A fourth aircraft identified as AF4019 was spotted near the Texas-Oklahoma border at a lower altitude of about 9,500 feet and a speed of 494km/h.