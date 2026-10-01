Flooding in Colorado and New Mexico forces 600 Farmington evacuations
Severe flooding has hit the Four Corners region, especially Colorado and New Mexico, with rivers overflowing and water inside houses reaching up to 4 feet.
About 600 households in Farmington had to leave their homes, while the New Mexico Guard used boats and helicopters for rooftop rescues.
Even though the rain has eased for now, high river levels are still a big worry.
Colorado disaster emergency covers 11 counties
Colorado's governor declared a disaster emergency across 11 counties, and cities like Hurricane in Utah are struggling to recover.
Some roads are underwater or blocked, making it tough for rescue teams to reach everyone.
One emergency manager put it simply: "At this point we're saturated and can't take too much more without flooding," said Kate Abbott, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Grand Junction, Colorado.