Florida court upholds House Bill 3 restricting under-14s' social media
World
Florida can now stop anyone under 14 from using social media, thanks to a new court decision.
The law, called House Bill 3, targets platforms with addictive features like video autoplay and infinite scroll.
The court said it's okay since it doesn't control what people post or see, just who can sign up.
Florida AG defends, tech groups argue
Florida's Attorney General says this move is about keeping children safe from potentially harmful online habits.
Tech groups representing big names like Meta and Snap aren't happy, they're arguing in federal court that the law goes too far and limits free speech.
The debate over how much to regulate social media for young people is definitely not over yet.