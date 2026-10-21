Florida executes William Reaves for killing Deputy Raczkowski in 1986
World
Florida just executed William Reaves, a 77-year-old Vietnam War veteran, for killing Deputy Richard Raczkowski back in 1986.
His death came hours after the US Supreme Court turned down his last appeal, and he was given a lethal injection Tuesday evening.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been actively supporting the death penalty during his term.
Veterans urged clemency citing Reaves's PTSD
Reaves's case got extra attention because of his age and PTSD diagnosis from his military service.
Over 100 veterans sent a letter asking the governor to spare him, but courts still upheld his sentence.
Florida leads the country in executions this year: more than half of all US executions have happened in the state, with more planned soon.