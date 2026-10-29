Florida firefighter Josue Garcia-Otero and Diamary aid Spain crash victims
A devastating train crash in Urda, Spain, left at least 69 people dead on Wednesday.
In the middle of the chaos, a Florida firefighter Josue Garcia-Otero and his wife, Diamary, a nurse, who were there on their post-wedding trip, immediately stepped up to help fellow passengers after their train was struck from behind and derailed.
Couple praised as investigation begins
firefighter Josue Garcia-Otero and his wife, Diamary, a nurse, made sure they were safe before rushing to treat injured travelers.
Their quick actions drew praise from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, which said "We're grateful they are safe and proud of their willingness to help in the midst of such a tragic event."
An investigation is underway into why one of the trains was allowed to proceed without speed limits after a technical glitch.