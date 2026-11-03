Florida Learjet 60 crash kills 9 after apparent breakup
World
A Learjet 60 crashed in southeastern Florida on November 1, tragically killing nine people, including pilot Jeff Gregory, copilot Nathalia Filgueiras, and tech founder Adam Robinson with his family.
Officials said there was some indication the aircraft was breaking up before impact before crashing into a neighborhood near Cresthaven, which left locals shaken and caused power outages.
NTSB: icing and turbulence prompted mayday
The National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, says the plane ran into icing and turbulence, leading to an overspeed warning and a mayday call just before the crash.
While they haven't found the cockpit voice recorder yet, air traffic control audio captured the crew's concern about their rapid descent.