Florida pastor Sanon guilty of plotting Jovenel Moise assassination
Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Florida-based pastor with ties to both Haiti and the US has been convicted of helping plan the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
After a nearly eight-week trial in federal court in Miami, the jury found him guilty of conspiracy charges.
Sanon faces up to life in prison at sentencing.
South Florida plot hired Colombian mercenaries
Prosecutors said Sanon was actually picked as the first choice to replace Moise if the plot succeeded.
The plan was organized from South Florida and involved hiring mercenaries (mostly retired Colombian soldiers) for a nighttime raid in July 2021.
More than 40 people have now been charged, with some already getting life sentences.
The case even revealed that US government programs that were intended to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic were used to bankroll parts of the operation.
Haiti still hasn't had a president since then, but elections are planned for next year.