Florida reports over 250 local dengue cases, Hillsborough declares emergency

Officials have ramped up mosquito spraying and are clearing out breeding spots to slow the spread.

People are being urged to use bug spray and cover up outdoors.

Sadly, there has already been one dengue death in Florida this year, an elderly Tampa woman on Sept. 4, showing how serious dengue can get.

The state has received $800,000 in support but hasn't called CDC teams on site yet, as they focus on local control efforts.