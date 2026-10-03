Florida reports over 250 local dengue cases, Hillsborough declares emergency
Florida has just hit a new record for locally spread dengue cases, with more than 250 this year, mostly around Tampa in Hillsborough County.
This is the largest outbreak in several decades in the continental United States, prompting local emergencies in Hillsborough and surrounding counties and emergency actions in the Tampa area.
Mosquito spraying increases in Florida
Officials have ramped up mosquito spraying and are clearing out breeding spots to slow the spread.
People are being urged to use bug spray and cover up outdoors.
Sadly, there has already been one dengue death in Florida this year, an elderly Tampa woman on Sept. 4, showing how serious dengue can get.
The state has received $800,000 in support but hasn't called CDC teams on site yet, as they focus on local control efforts.