Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar hailed for stopping FZ1073 cockpit fight
Flydubai's Captain Smit Machchhar is getting praise after stopping a serious cockpit fight on flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Even after being attacked by his co-pilot, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door so passengers could help subdue the attacker.
US President Donald Trump called his actions brave, and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu said Machchhar is a "true hero."
Flydubai suspends Israel flights pending probe
The incident has sparked big security concerns, with Israeli officials calling it a serious security incident.
Flydubai has now suspended flights flying from and to Israel pending investigation.
During the chaos, passengers and crew stepped in to regain control, allowing a backup crew to land safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Both pilots were taken to hospital following the incident.