FlyDubai captain stabbed midflight averts crash, saves over 180 passengers
World
A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv narrowly avoided disaster thanks to its Indian captain.
After a violent confrontation where the captain was stabbed midflight, the injured captain still managed to keep control and prevent a crash, protecting over 180 passengers, most of them Israeli.
Off duty pilots land in Saudi
With the situation under control, two off-duty pilots who happened to be among the passengers took over and safely landed the plane in Saudi Arabia.
Israeli news outlets reported on the captain's courage.