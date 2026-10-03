Flydubai co-pilot allegedly attacked captain despite Oman Air security warning
World
A Flydubai co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain inside the cockpit on Wednesday.
Turns out, he had already been marked as a security risk by Oman Air back in 2024 after extremist material was found in his possession.
Even so, he later landed a flying job at Flydubai.
Authorities probe hiring, Tel Aviv flights
Authorities are now digging into how someone with a security warning got hired as a pilot.
The co-pilot is cooperating with investigators, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the suspect as having undergone "Islamist radicalization."
After the midair struggle, where the captain was hurt but managed to get help, Flydubai paused flights to Tel Aviv while officials looked into any terrorism links or planning behind the attack.