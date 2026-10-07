Flydubai co-pilot Hamam Al-Hammami attempted midair hijack; authorities investigate

A Flydubai flight to Tel Aviv had a scary moment when the co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, tried to hijack the plane midair with a crash ax on September 30.

Thanks to quick action from the crew and passengers, the pilot, despite being injured, managed to unlock the cockpit's security door to allow passengers to overpower Hammami, and a reserve flydubai pilot traveling on the flight took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Now, Australia and New Zealand are investigating Hammami's background.