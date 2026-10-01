Flydubai co-pilot stabs captain midflight, Israeli officials probe possible terror
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned chaotic when the Omani co-pilot reportedly stabbed the captain and tried to seize control.
Israeli officials are now investigating it as a possible terror attack.
The suspect, known for his strict religious behavior, is in Saudi custody, but his motive is not clear.
Passengers restrain attacker, all 174 safe
After the plane suddenly dropped 14,000 feet in 29 seconds, passengers such as Yaniv Hayoun rushed to help after hearing screams from the cockpit.
Despite being injured, Captain Machchhar managed to open the door so others could restrain the attacker.
Thanks to their actions, all 174 people on board were safe after an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Netanyahu praises Machchhar, security questioned
Captain Machchhar is recovering and has been praised by Israel's prime minister Netanyahu for preventing disaster.
The whole incident is raising serious questions about airline security and how such a breach happened midflight.