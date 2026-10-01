Flydubai copilot allegedly attacks captain, emergency landing in Saudi Arabia
World
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the copilot allegedly attacked the captain midflight.
UAE authorities are now investigating, with concerns this could be more than just a random incident, possibly involving militant motives.
Israeli officials cite UAE-Israel disruption
Israeli officials said the attack was meant to shake up UAE-Israel relations.
The incident has also put a spotlight on airline security, since the copilot managed to get past strict cockpit protocols.
Now, both countries are talking about possible outside involvement and how to prevent something like this from happening again.