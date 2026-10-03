FlyDubai copilot attacks captain midflight, plane makes emergency Saudi landing
World
A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the copilot attacked the captain midflight with a blade, reportedly trying to take over the plane.
Thankfully, quick-thinking passengers and crew stepped in and managed to control the situation before it got worse.
Tabuk landing prompts security probe
Another team of pilots, who happened to be flying as passengers, took over and safely landed everyone at Tabuk Airport.
The incident has sparked big questions about airline security checks, especially since the copilot had a known history of extremist beliefs but still managed to get hired.
Authorities are now digging into how this could have happened.