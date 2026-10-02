Flydubai flight makes emergency landing in Saudi after cockpit confrontation
World
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a cockpit confrontation on September 30, 2026.
A top UAE official called it a "terrorist act," but thankfully, the flight carried 174 passengers and eight crew members, and Captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured.
Smit Machchhar praised for quick thinking
The UAE is urging heightened alertness after this scare.
Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being praised for his quick thinking: despite getting hurt, the aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and landed safely after passengers and crew intervened.
His actions are being seen as a reminder of how important cool heads are in emergencies.