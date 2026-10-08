Flydubai flight plunged 16,000 feet after co-pilot allegedly attacked captain
A flydubai flight took a terrifying dive, dropping 16,000 feet in just 30 seconds, after the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain midair.
Quick-thinking passengers managed to subdue him, and a standby crew member safely landed the plane.
The incident has airline bosses talking openly about just how tough it is to guarantee total safety in aviation.
Airline chiefs warn of safety limits
Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary put it simply: "If you have somebody who is a mad person in a cockpit, it's very difficult to legislate for it,"
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr agreed, saying "We have to face the fact that there is no absolute safety and security in this industry," even with mental health screening of pilots already robust.
He pointed to past tragedies like the Germanwings crash as reminders that some risks can't be fully controlled.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both launched investigations into what happened on board.