Flydubai flight plunged 16,000 feet after co-pilot allegedly attacked captain

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary put it simply: "If you have somebody who is a mad person in a cockpit, it's very difficult to legislate for it,"

Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr agreed, saying "We have to face the fact that there is no absolute safety and security in this industry," even with mental health screening of pilots already robust.

He pointed to past tragedies like the Germanwings crash as reminders that some risks can't be fully controlled.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both launched investigations into what happened on board.