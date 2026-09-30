Flydubai flight to Israel prompted Israeli jets after pilots' argument
A flydubai flight heading to Israel on September 30, 2026, set off a major security alert after sending out emergency signals: first, squawk 7700 (for general emergencies) and then squawk 7500, which means possible hijacking.
This led to Israeli fighter jets being scrambled. Turns out it was all sparked by an argument between the pilots, and the plane ended up landing safely in Saudi Arabia.
Squawk 7500 signals possible hijacking
Squawk code 7500 is basically aviation's way of quietly telling air traffic control that there might be a hijacking or some kind of unlawful interference.
It's taken super seriously: air traffic control, or ATC, jumps into action right away, and sometimes even military jets get involved to keep things safe.
These codes help everyone respond fast when something goes wrong in the sky.