Flydubai pauses Tel Aviv flights after copilot reportedly attacked captain
World
Flydubai has paused all flights to Tel Aviv after a surprising midair incident: the copilot reportedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar during flight FZ 1073.
The plane was safely diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, and thankfully, everyone on board, 172 passengers and crew, were safe.
Investigation now under way into incident
An investigation is now under way to figure out exactly what happened.
Flydubai's CEO, Ghaith Al Ghaith, shared that Captain Machchhar is back in the UAE and doing OK after a medical check.
The airline thanked its crew, passengers, and Saudi authorities for acting quickly and says it's focused on helping affected travelers while keeping safety as the top priority.