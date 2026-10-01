Flydubai pilot allegedly tried to crash plane, passengers stopped attempt
World
A Flydubai flight recently had a close call when one of its pilots allegedly tried to crash the plane midflight.
Luckily, there were extra crew on board because of a possible reroute, and quick-thinking passengers jumped in to stop things from getting worse.
Passengers restrain pilot with charging cables
As the plane suddenly lost altitude, passengers acted fast, using charging cables to restrain the pilot.
An Israeli dentist on board even gave medical help during the chaos.
The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where authorities took the suspect into custody.
Flydubai confirmed an investigation is underway, and officials praised everyone on board for preventing a tragedy.