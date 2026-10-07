Flydubai probes alleged ax attack on Dubai Tel Aviv flight
World
Flydubai is cooperating with investigators following an incident after a first officer allegedly tried to attack the captain with an ax during a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.
The pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, had only joined the airline in February as part of its big post-pandemic hiring push.
Flydubai suspends Dubai Tel Aviv route
In response, Flydubai has suspended its Dubai-Tel Aviv route and says passenger safety comes first.
The airline has been growing fast, almost doubling its staff since 2021 and operating routes to places like Kabul and Damascus, but this incident is raising questions about how it balances rapid growth with keeping flights safe.