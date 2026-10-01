Flydubai suspends Israel flights after FZ1073 cockpit fight injures captain
World
Flydubai has hit pause on all flights to and from Israel after a serious incident in the cockpit of flight FZ1073 on September 30.
The Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight was forced to land in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, when a fight broke out between pilots, leaving Indian Captain Smit Machchhar injured.
Both pilots were hospitalized afterward.
All 174 flown onward to Israel
Things got tense on board, but quick-thinking passengers and crew stepped up, helping another pilot safely land the plane.
All 174 travelers were later flown onward to Israel on a different aircraft.
Flydubai says flights will stay suspended while they work with authorities to figure out exactly what happened in the cockpit.