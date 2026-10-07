Flydubai's Dubai Tel Aviv flights paused after alleged copilot attempt
World
Flydubai's Dubai-Tel Aviv flights are on hold after a dramatic cockpit incident on September 30 where a co-pilot allegedly tried to take over the plane but was stopped by passengers.
Even though Flydubai says its investigation is almost done and some staff have been let go, Israel's transport minister isn't letting flights resume just yet.
Israel considers 48 hours crew form
In response, Israel is looking at tighter rules for foreign airline crews, requiring anyone who is not an Israeli citizen, including pilots and cabin crew, to submit a form 48 hours before a flight, and extra checks for staff from certain countries.
Israeli officials are set to meet with Flydubai in Dubai soon to talk through new safety measures so something like this doesn't happen again.