FlyDubai's Smit Machchhar attacked midflight by fellow pilot, podcast resurfaces
World
FlyDubai captain Smit Machchhar was attacked midflight by a fellow pilot on September 30, in an old podcast clip that resurfaced after the attack,
"When we are up there and something happens, who's going to save you?"
The real-life incident has made his words feel especially real.
Off-duty dentist and crew restrain attacker
During the chaos, an off-duty dentist and crew members jumped in, treating Machchhar's injuries and restraining the attacker with a headphone cord and zip ties.
The plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, where Machchhar got further care and is now stable.
The whole situation is a reminder of how crucial teamwork and quick action are during emergencies.