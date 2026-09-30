Form I-526 EB-5 fee to more than double November 30
World
Thinking about investing in the US for a green card?
Heads up: starting November 30, 2026, the main EB-5 application fee (Form I-526) will more than double, from $3,675 to $7,615.
If you're going through a regional center, you'll now pay $7,850 plus the program's investor integrity fee and a new $75 tech fee.
There's also a new Form I-527 costing $10,330.
These hikes are meant to keep the program running smoothly.
Form I-956 and I-956F fees jump
Regional center setup fees are seeing huge jumps too: Form I-956 will now cost $44,115 (up from $17,795), and getting investment approval (Form I-956F) will set you back $42,675.
With annual limits and heavy demand from countries like India, expect longer wait times if you're applying from there.