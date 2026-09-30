Form I-526 EB-5 fee to more than double November 30

Thinking about investing in the US for a green card?

Heads up: starting November 30, 2026, the main EB-5 application fee (Form I-526) will more than double, from $3,675 to $7,615.

If you're going through a regional center, you'll now pay $7,850 plus the program's investor integrity fee and a new $75 tech fee.

There's also a new Form I-527 costing $10,330.

These hikes are meant to keep the program running smoothly.