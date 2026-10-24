Former CIA director David Petraeus says drones transformed warfare
Drones have totally changed how wars are fought, according to former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director General David Petraeus (retired).
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he pointed out that old-school tactics, like relying on tanks and infantry, just don't work anymore.
"Anything that is exposed will be seen," he said, warning that if militaries don't adapt fast, they risk losing.
Petraeus urges rethink, cites Ukraine drones
Petraeus urged leaders to rethink everything from training to tech upgrades so armies can keep up with rapid changes.
He highlighted how Ukraine now uses over 10,000 drones daily and predicted a future packed with even more autonomous systems.
Reflecting on his own career, Petraeus admitted that "I was privileged to play a big role in that. That was nothing compared with what needs to be done now," and it won't come cheap.