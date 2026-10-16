Former FBI employees sue Trump administration over Mar-a-Lago firings
Nine former FBI employees, including agents, intelligence analysts and staff operations specialists, are suing the Trump administration, saying they were let go because they worked on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
They've filed a lawsuit in Washington, asking to get their jobs back, receive back pay, and have it officially recognized that their rights were violated when they were fired in February.
Group says Kash Patel targeted staff
The group claims Director Kash Patel targeted them for simply doing their jobs on investigations involving Trump, not for any political agenda.
Their lawyers argue that firing experienced staff hurt national security and insist these professionals acted fairly and by the book.
With more than 100 years of combined experience, they're hoping the court will set things right after a previous dismissal on a technicality.