Former Hamas bodyguard arrested in London over alleged European plots
A former Hamas bodyguard, known as "Mr X," was arrested in London last year for allegedly plotting attacks on Jewish community centers, Israeli diplomats and pro-Israel rallies across Germany and Austria.
Despite his past with Hamas, he had been granted refugee status and British citizenship and was working as an IT consultant when he was caught.
Probe raises UK citizenship vetting concerns
The arrest came after a joint investigation by Israel's Mossad and European agencies.
Mr X is accused of targeting Jewish community centers, Israeli diplomats and pro-Israel rallies in Germany and Austria for Hamas's military wing, with a video reportedly showing him masked and armed, with a Hamas flag visible in the background.
The case has sparked concern about how the UK handles security checks for citizenship, since his ties to Hamas were apparently known but overlooked.