Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan briefly hospitalized, returned to prison
Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister and leader of PTI, was briefly taken to the hospital for medical care before heading back to prison.
He has been behind bars for over three years now, and people, including his family and former international cricket colleagues, are pretty worried about his health and how he is being treated in jail.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi collapses in jail
A day earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khan's close aide and former foreign minister, collapsed in jail and was injured. He had to be treated at a heart hospital.
With both leaders facing health issues behind bars, there is growing attention on how PTI members are being looked after while in custody.