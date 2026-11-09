Former PM Hasina requests passport and ID at Bangladesh embassy
World
Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh, has asked for a new passport and ID from the Bangladeshi embassy in New Delhi.
Her original documents were canceled during her two-year self-imposed exile in India, but now she's aiming to come back home this December after leaving following a violent uprising that ended her rule.
Hasina sentenced to death in absentia
Hasina's return isn't just personal: it could shake up Bangladesh's politics.
Last year, she was sentenced to death in absentia for allegedly cracking down on student protests (a charge she denies).
With many party colleagues from her Awami League party jailed or exiled since then, her comeback could raise political tensions at home and impact Bangladesh's ties with India, where she found asylum.