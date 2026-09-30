Former TV anchor Edward Kijanangoma crowned Tooro king, settling dispute
Edward Kijanangoma, who used to be a TV news anchor, is now the new king of Uganda's Tooro kingdom.
His coronation finally settles a family dispute that started after his cousin, King Oyo Nyimba, passed away last month while getting cancer treatment in the US.
Babiito clan probes claims, backs Kijanangoma
The Babiito clan looked into claims of another heir but found no evidence, so they chose Kijanangoma as king, despite objections from Nyimba's mother. The Ugandan government supported their decision.
At the big ceremony in Fort Portal, President Museveni encouraged traditional leaders to keep local languages alive.
In his speech, King Edward talked about unity and duty, pledging to be "a unifying figure." Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma said heritage must be matched by discipline and hard work.