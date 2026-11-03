Four European flights hit by bomb threats land safely
World
Four different flights across Europe got hit with bomb threats recently, leading to emergency landings and some tense moments.
Thankfully, all planes, including two headed for Warsaw, a Ryanair flight in Spain, and an Israeli flight rerouted to Bulgaria, landed safely.
After security checks, no explosives were found on the two Warsaw-bound flights and the Ryanair flight that landed in Murcia.
European airports close runways reroute flights
Airports responded quickly by closing runways for inspections and rerouting planes to make sure everyone was safe.
These scares come right after another bomb threat diverted a Wizz Air flight just a day earlier.
It is clear that European airports are staying extra cautious these days to keep travelers protected.