Four grizzlies put down after Bella Coola mother daughter deaths
A tragic incident in British Columbia saw four grizzly bears kill a mother and daughter, Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed.
Their bodies were found near a Bella Coola trail after they went missing on November 1.
Authorities later killed the bears after DNA tests confirmed their involvement to keep the community safe.
Bella Coola curfew and police escorts
The Bella Coola community is shaken, with local officials setting a voluntary curfew and offering police escorts for kids heading to school.
An online fundraiser called the loss an "unimaginable tragedy," remembering Balcarras as an inspiration and mourning Reed's future.
Conservation officers called it "Our investigation also found that this attack likely involved predatory behavior, which I can tell you is very rare," added Inspector Jeff Tyre, adding that relocating the animals wasn't an option due to safety concerns.