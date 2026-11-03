Four Indian American candidates seek major 2026 US offices
World
The 2026 US elections are shaping up to be a big moment for Indian American representation.
Four candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy (Ohio), Nithya Raman (Los Angeles), Pooja Sethi (Texas), and Pia Dandiya (Florida's 22nd District), are all running for major offices, with specific historic-first possibilities for some of them.
Candidates emphasize spending, housing, education
Ramaswamy became associated with Trump's efforts to reduce federal government spending and government bureaucracy.
Raman is making housing and homelessness her top priorities in Los Angeles.
Sethi is spotlighting education issues in Texas, while Dandiya faces a tough race in Florida after redistricting.
Together, they're showing just how engaged and diverse the Indian American community has become in US politics.