Four people killed in Bootle, Merseyside house fire Tuesday morning
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A tragic house fire in Bootle, Merseyside, early Tuesday morning left four people dead.
Fire crews got the emergency call at 3:30am and arrived within 15 minutes, finding one person outside who was taken to the hospital.
Neighbors woke up to sirens and smoke as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
Nick Searle says Bootle fire 'intense'
Chief Fire Officer Nick Searle called the fire "intense" and said it spread quickly through the home.
A joint investigation with police is underway to figure out what caused it.
Area Manager Kevin Longshaw shared condolences with families.
Chief Fire Officer Nick Searle said crews will stay nearby to support locals as everyone processes this loss together.