Fragments from 2 Houthi missiles fall in Mecca and Medina
World
On Saturday, fragments from two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels fell in the Mecca and Medina regions.
Saudi officials found the shrapnel in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca, hours after warning several western provinces about possible threats.
Saudi civil defense: 2 missiles intercepted
Saudi Arabia's civil defense agency said it responded after two ballistic missiles were intercepted.
This is just the latest in a string of recent Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, keeping tensions high, especially with important religious sites at risk.
The situation highlights ongoing security challenges as cross-border attacks continue.