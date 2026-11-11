France accuses Iran's Revolutionary Guard of hacking supermarket refrigeration systems
France says Iran's Revolutionary Guard hacked into supermarket refrigeration systems last month, wrecking food and equipment at more than 700 stores.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, "Unable to manage fridges, let alone address the grievances of its people, the French government is shifting blame for its failures onto others."
France seeks EU sanctions against Iran
France has summoned Iran's ambassador and wants the EU to hit Tehran with sanctions.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the cyberattacks an "attack of unprecedented scale and aggression in our country" and said they're stepping up cyber defense to prevent more incidents.
The standoff is adding new strain to already tense EU-Iran relations.