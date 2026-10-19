France announces localized curfews as Macron urges policing changes
After a weekend of intense protests across France, the government is stepping up.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu just announced localized curfews to calm things down, and President Emmanuel Macron called for new policing tactics on the ground as quickly as possible.
Details of the areas to be placed under curfew will be provided later Monday.
French protests prompt 2,400 arrests
The riots kicked off over rising living costs and poor conditions in schools, leading to at least 2,400 arrests.
President Macron says it's time for a fresh approach to policing but kept Interior Minister Laurent Nunez on board for stability, even though he offered to resign.
Meanwhile, at least 3,000 businesses were damaged or looted in several cities, with business owners openly upset about the lack of protection during these chaotic days.
Protests in Marseille are now banned from noon to 8pm on Monday as officials try to restore order.