France blames Iran's Revolutionary Guards for supermarket refrigeration hacks

Investigators linked the attack to an Iranian unit called Shahid Kaveh by examining the digital infrastructure used to sabotage refrigeration systems, comparing the intrusion patterns with other operations attributed to the unit, and identifying traces of Persian language in the attack infrastructure.

The hacks didn't stop there: more than 100 more sites across Europe, including French blood banks, were hit soon after.

Now, Paris prosecutors are pushing for international arrest warrants, and France is talking about possible EU sanctions while urging Iran to answer for what happened.