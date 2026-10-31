France braces for protests over education and living costs nationwide
France is gearing up for a broader protest movement as frustration grows over the state of education and the rising cost of living.
Student unions are planning school and university blockades on Tuesday and Thursday, all leading up to a big joint march with trade unions on November 5.
With tensions running high, around 70,000 security personnel were deployed across the country.
Paris march sees curfews, shop closures
The movement has widened to call out inequality and daily expenses hitting young people hard.
In Paris, a permitted march kicks off at Boulevard Davout; some shops are closing in support while others stay open.
Night curfews have been set in busy areas like Republique and Chatelet-Les Halles to keep things calm.
Politicians are weighing in too: hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is joining protesters and calling out President Macron's leadership style.
Marine Le Pen ahead in polls
With presidential elections just months away and far-right leader Marine Le Pen ahead in polls, these protests reflect deeper frustrations among students about their future.
The government is clearly taking it seriously (hence the massive security presence) to try to prevent things from getting out of hand.