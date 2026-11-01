France deploys 70,000 police and military, bans central Paris demonstrations
World
France just rolled out 70,000 police and military personnel nationwide to get ahead of a third straight weekend of protests.
With Halloween celebrations adding to the worries about unrest, officials have clamped down by banning demonstrations in central Paris.
Marches confined to outer Paris boulevards
To keep things calm, marches are now only allowed on outer boulevards: think areas between Porte de Bagnolet and Porte de Charenton.
Unions and student groups tried to fight these rules in court, but did not win.
The protests themselves are all about frustration over rising living costs and problems in education, so tensions are still running high.