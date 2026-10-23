France deploys about 70,000 officers nationwide amid living costs protests
France is stepping up security in a big way, deploying about 70,000 law enforcement officers across the country to keep things calm during protests over rising living costs.
This follows last week's demonstrations that turned violent, with fires and clashes breaking out.
To stay safe, major Paris museums like the Louvre are shutting their doors for now.
French authorities deploy helicopters, armored vehicles
The government isn't taking any chances: helicopters, armored vehicles, and elite police units are all part of the plan to protect public buildings, including city halls.
Interior Minister Laurent Nuez made it clear: anyone causing trouble will face legal action.
Meanwhile, events like the Art Basel Paris fair are ending earlier than planned to make sure everyone stays safe. Organizers say safety is their top priority, with tensions running high.