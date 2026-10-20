France deploys troops and considers curfews to calm unrest
France is bracing for big protests, so the government is bringing in military troops to help keep things under control.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says soldiers will handle security posts, freeing up police for law enforcement.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called it a "massive" security presence and mentioned that curfews might be used to quickly calm things down after recent unrest.
French violent demonstrations and looting
People are upset about rising living costs, problems with the education system, and ongoing political instability.
The country's economic struggles have led to violent demonstrations and looting in several cities.
With President Macron traveling abroad during all this, some folks are feeling even more frustrated.
Curfews have already started in cities like Paris and Lyon, and more could be on the way as leaders try to restore order.