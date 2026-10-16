France deploys troops, defense systems to guard Saudi energy sites
World
France is sending soldiers and defense systems to Saudi Arabia after a spike in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The main goal? To help protect Saudi energy sites that are crucial for global fuel supplies.
French Foreign Minister Pascal Confavreux confirmed the move, saying it's part of a bigger plan President Macron announced last month.
Houthi strikes cause diesel shortages worldwide
Recent Houthi strikes hit places like the Yasref refinery, causing diesel shortages worldwide.
While French forces are being deployed, Macron made it clear they're there to defend vital infrastructure, not to get dragged into any fighting.