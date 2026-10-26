France fast-tracks 'vandals pay' bill to order €10,000 payments
France is fast-tracking a new "vandals pay" bill that would let authorities order a person at a protest to pay up to €10,000 if damage happens, even if they didn't personally cause it.
Sebastien Lecornu says the bill is needed after the looting and burning seen at recent demonstrations, like the wild scenes following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win over Arsenal in May.
Drones proposal divides left and right
The bill also pushes for more police drones at protests to help keep order.
But it's sparked major pushback: unions and left-wing politicians argue it threatens the right to protest, with Eric Coquerel warning it could be "the end of street demonstrations."
Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen's National Rally party supports the bill as part of their tough-on-crime agenda.
The debate highlights deep divides in French politics over freedom and security.