France fires M51.3 missile from Le Vigilant into North Atlantic
France has successfully test-fired its new M51.3 ballistic missile from the submarine Le Vigilant, impacting in the North Atlantic, hundreds of kilometers from any coastline (don't worry, no nuclear warhead was used).
President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the launch from a French warship, making it clear this was a big deal for France, especially with tensions running high in Europe.
France invites allies to nuclear deterrence
This launch shows off France's advanced nuclear deterrence technology and sticks to international rules.
Macron recently warned about new threats from Russia and said any aggression won't go unanswered.
He's also inviting European allies to join France's nuclear deterrence program, since France is now the only European Union country with nuclear weapons, so it's all about keeping Europe safer together.