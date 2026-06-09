France and Germany won't build a European fighter jet anymore

Cooperation strategy

French and German defense ministries to draw up plan

A German government source said to AFP, "The actual core of FCAS is to be continued as a European system," calling it a "nervous system that networks aircraft, drones and other components into an integrated whole." The French and German defense ministries are expected to draw up a plan for future defense cooperation at an upcoming meeting. This will focus on "a few realistic and relevant projects" in light of the FCAS project's failure.