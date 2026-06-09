France and Germany won't build a European fighter jet anymore
What's the story
France and Germany have decided to abandon their joint fighter jet project, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), due to persistent disagreements between the companies involved. The decision is a major setback for European defense cooperation efforts. The €100 billion FCAS program was launched in 2017 with an aim to replace France's Rafale jets and Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain by around 2040.
Project challenges
Disagreements between companies led to project failure
The FCAS project has been marred by disagreements between the companies involved: France's Dassault Aviation and European aerospace group Airbus, which represents German and Spanish interests. Dassault wanted to be the lead partner in developing the jet to protect its intellectual property rights. On the other hand, Airbus sought a more balanced partnership with significant technology transfers.
Specification disputes
Differing views on type of jet to be developed
The two countries also had differing views on the type of jet to be developed. France wanted a single European model, while Germany argued its needs were different as French planes had to carry nuclear weapons and land on aircraft carriers. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has previously questioned the relevance of a crewed sixth-generation fighter jet for his country's air force, citing differing military hardware requirements among EU member states.
Cooperation impact
Major blow to European defense cooperation efforts
The abandonment of the FCAS project is a major blow to European countries' efforts to collaborate on defense, after years of underinvestment and growing concerns over Russia's aggression and US reliability. The program included not just the fighter jet but also drones and a high-security combat data cloud. However, development of these two elements could continue independently.
Cooperation strategy
French and German defense ministries to draw up plan
A German government source said to AFP, "The actual core of FCAS is to be continued as a European system," calling it a "nervous system that networks aircraft, drones and other components into an integrated whole." The French and German defense ministries are expected to draw up a plan for future defense cooperation at an upcoming meeting. This will focus on "a few realistic and relevant projects" in light of the FCAS project's failure.